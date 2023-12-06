PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In 2021, Americans spent $4.3 trillion on medical care, averaging $12,914 per person each year. But Carle Health Junction Medical has a cheaper option for those seeking medical care. And the kicker? Insurance isn’t even needed.

Carle Health Junction Medical gives direct primary care, but with a monthly fee.

“Each month is a fee that patients can use that includes their visits, they don’t have a co-pay, labs, and some procedures that we would do, that normally you’d get a bill from the doctors office, is wrapped into your subscription here,” said Family Medicine Physician for Carle Health Junction Medical Melanie Andrews.

A smaller more personal concept in medicine, the physicians have more time to coordinate care. For most patients, they even provide them with same day appointments and easier access to their doctors.

“It’s very personable, very warm, very welcoming. All my needs have always been met the minute I walk in the door,” said patient Casey Knepp.

Knepp was in the market for a new physician after hers retired and she says choosing Carle Health Junction Medical was the right one for her.

“This is a provider that listens to you, that takes the time, that’s going to pay attention to your needs and give you the extra care and get you in, and not be rushed,” said Knepp. “And so, it’s just the personal touch that I think makes the difference.”

According to Carle Health’s website, studies find that direct primary care patients experience fewer hospitalizations, emergency room visits, specialist visits, surgeries and a reduction in overall health care costs.

Although it can be the right option for some, Andrew’s explained if you’re somebody who just needs an annual physical, it may not be for you. For those who frequent doctor’s offices, this option is a perfect one.

“It’s a way that people can budget for their health care, or for folks that fall into that role where they don’t have insurance and they need care,” said Andrews. “Then they can be able to make it a little more affordable for them.”

While it’s not a walk-in clinic, physician’s get patients in right away, either in person or for a tele-health appointments, and can cater to many different needs.

“I personally was in the market for women’s health, but my entire family comes to this office and so she’s [Melanie Andrews] well-versed for both my husband and my children and all of our wide variety of diagnoses,” said Knepp.

At the Junction Medical Center, the membership includes different labs, procedures, and visits all listed on their website. For those who are interested in changing the way you receive medical care, click here.