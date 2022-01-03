Local coffee company partners with Center for Prevention of Abuse to bring awareness to human trafficking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is teaming up with a local coffee shop and

roastery in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month this January.

Beginning Monday, January 3, all coffee and tea drinks at CxT Roasting Company locations will

feature a unique custom coffee sleeve, with facts about human trafficking, as well as,

information about CFPA services and the crisis hotline.

CxT Roasting Company will donate a portion of proceeds from every cup of coffee, sold now through the end of the month, to CFPA to support its mission of helping all people live free from violence and abuse.

“We are proud to partner with CxT Roasting Company for the fourth year in a row to bring awareness to human trafficking in our community. CxT Roasting Company’s coffee is fair trade and the company abides by slavery-free and trafficked-free business practices, making them a natural partner. The injustice of human trafficking should concern every community. Every person can take action by learning more, by going to the Center for Prevention of Abuse website, by requesting the agency’s training on human trafficking, by speaking up and standing up against the degradation and abuse of women, men, and children.” Carol Merna, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for

Prevention of Abuse

Customers are encouraged to take a photo of their coffee cup and post it to social media with the

hashtag #fightHTin309 to help raise awareness about the partnership and human trafficking.



CxT Roasting Company is located in Peoria at 6035 N Knoxville Ave Ste 101, at 309B Main Street in downtown Peoria and at 230 SW Adams.