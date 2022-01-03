Local coffee company partners with Center for Prevention of Abuse to bring awareness to human trafficking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is teaming up with a local coffee shop and
roastery in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month this January.
Beginning Monday, January 3, all coffee and tea drinks at CxT Roasting Company locations will
feature a unique custom coffee sleeve, with facts about human trafficking, as well as,
information about CFPA services and the crisis hotline.
CxT Roasting Company will donate a portion of proceeds from every cup of coffee, sold now through the end of the month, to CFPA to support its mission of helping all people live free from violence and abuse.
Customers are encouraged to take a photo of their coffee cup and post it to social media with the
hashtag #fightHTin309 to help raise awareness about the partnership and human trafficking.
CxT Roasting Company is located in Peoria at 6035 N Knoxville Ave Ste 101, at 309B Main Street in downtown Peoria and at 230 SW Adams.