HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — May 4 is Star Wars Day, and the Coffee Can in Hanna City had a creative way of ringing in the celebration.

Brecken Colgan, a barista at the coffee shop, created names of special coffee drinks and designed replicas of helmets inspired by the series. Among the names of the drinks were “Carbonite Coldbrew” and “Leia Latte”, which are both related to the franchise. The replica masks and helmets included a C-3PO mask and a Clone Wars soldier helmet. Colgan described the process he used to create the replicas.

“I 3D print them, I sand, a lot of sanding and filling, then I paint them, little bit of blackwash for weathering, some of them have helmet padding on the inside if I plan on wearing them, and some of them have more electronics on the inside,” Colgan said.

Shop manager Mackenzie Strong mentioned that she hopes the creativity of one of her co-workers can help people celebrate the special occasion.

“There’s a lot of fun things to it and things you can do, the creative mind of a barista here, that made these nice helmets and everything, and lightsabers, and it’s just fun, to come in and have a themed drink with it to celebrate the day,” Strong said.

Colgan said that the franchise means a lot to him because he used to watch the series with his grandpa when he was younger. He described it as a great bonding experience between the two of them.