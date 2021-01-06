Local colleges applying for grant to build manufacturing academy in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four local colleges, spearheaded by Illinois Central College (ICC), is applying for a $7.5 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The grant would be used to build a manufacturing academy in East Peoria.

“A distinct benefit we offer is… only 40 percent of the adults in this region have any credential past high school,” Sheila Quirk-Bailey, President of ICC, said. “Over 60 percent of the jobs require a higher-skilled credential. We have these 45,000 manufacturing jobs in this region that require higher-level credentials. So we have the capacity to reach out to these individuals who need a family-sustaining wage and full-time benefitted job. We can give them the training they need to earn those jobs, and at the same time, help our manufacturers expand and grow because right now they can’t even stay fully staffed.”

Four colleges—ICC, Illinois Valley Community College, Lincoln Land Community College, and Spoon River College — are coming together to pursue the $7.5 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The academy would be owned by ICC but managed by all four colleges.

Wednesday morning, ICC led an informational meeting about the grant and plans for the Central Illinois Manufacturing Academy. Representatives from all four schools expressed a great need for higher-skilled employees, building a workforce in general, and trade vocations like welding.

Quirk-Bailey laid out an “incumbent worker upskilling approach” as a model for curriculum at the manufacturing academy. The idea is to give current employees the skills they need to climb up the chain of command in local manufacturing companies, and also provide great candidates for entry-level jobs.

“I am very confident that we will have a high-quality proposal,” Quirk-Bailey said.

The plan as it stands now includes at each college site: welding, manual machining, manufacturing basics, and essential skills. The regional academy would include rapid prototyping, quality assurance, an AWS testing center, and an apprenticeship network. Academy satellites would include further programs, such as robotics and repair.

Before the official proposal can be made for the grant, ICC needs local manufacturers, such as Caterpillar, to fill out a survey and outline skills they require in their workplaces. Letters of support are also crucial to receive the grant. Enercon and SoBrite already agreed to sign the letter. The local colleges must give training commitments and clarify what resources they will contribute to the academy. Finally, political support is needed to finally get the grant approved.

East Peoria will be the location of the academy, but the precise location is still to be determined. In the official grant application/proposal, ICC will have an operational plan, curriculum plan, and a drawing of the actual facility.

The final proposal is due at the end of January. The winner of the grant will be announced in March.

Quirk-Bailey said that they would get the academy running as soon as possible. The cost would be the same rate as the four local colleges, and incumbent training would be cheaper and competitive.

The primary goal is to bring the academy “home.”

“We think by locating it here, with the access to adults who would like to move up and earn these credentials, it’s the perfect location. Because we have the people… and the need for the companies.”