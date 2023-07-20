PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Although the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, its after-effects on enrollment numbers are still being felt at Bradley University and Eureka College.

Bradley University in Peoria expects at least 875 students this fall, compared to 1,063 students last year. The actual enrollment number will come out in September, said Teri Lucie-Thompson, vice president of marketing, communications and enrollment management at Bradley University.

“I think more people than ever want to do life on their terms…We also have a number of Gen-Zers who are saying I want to take a gap year, I want to delay going to college, or maybe they’re even questioning the value of a college degree,” said Thompson.

Although numbers for this year’s class are down about 18 percent, Thompson said campus visits for next year’s class are breaking records. On Saturday, 700 prospective students will visit Bradley. Another 500 students attended June’s Visit Day.

“That shows us that there’s a lot of demand and a lot of interest in the institution. It shows us that the messages we’re putting out in the marketplace are resonating, and people want to come check out Bradley,” she said.

At Eureka College, last year’s freshman class of 279 students broke enrollment records, primarily due to student transfers from the now-defunct Lincoln College.

Melody Crickman, director of marketing and strategic communications at Eureka College, said they are on track to reach their goal of 200 students for the incoming semester. They are still accepting applications through the end of July.

“Our admissions is going great right now, we are tracking on our goals…This year we may not break records, but we’re very pleased with the number of freshmen and transfer students we’ll be welcoming to Eureka College,” she said.

Crickman said the college’s small size and athletics are appealing to prospective students. Approximately 70 percent are student-athletes.

“Eureka College life is vibrant here on campus. Because we are a smaller school, you get to know everybody. The president of Eureka College knows your name, you’ll see her on campus. You know your faculty, they know you by name. Coaches are involved and engaged,” she said.

Neither Bradley nor Eureka use race or legacy factors when determining admission. Thompson said Bradley is re-evaluating their legacy scholarship in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling prohibiting affirmative action.