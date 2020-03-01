Local community center hosts Black History Month musical tribute

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the month of February comes to an end, one local community center closed out the last day with a soulful tribute to Black History Month.

Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow “Art INC” hosted it’s first Black History Month musical tribute Saturday at its center on 919 NE Jefferson Ave.

The event featured a soul food dinner as well as a live performance from the Chicago band “N-Tune,” performing soulful song selections from popular African American artists.

Jonathon Romain II, assistant director of development, said the event was a continuation of the center’s dedication to celebrating different cultures.

“With our first event it was Dias de Los Muertos and we were celebrating Mexican culture,” Romain said. ” Now with it being Black History Month, we thought it would be a great time to celebrate Black culture. Even though it’s something you should celebrate all the time, I feel, but it was a great time to do that.”

Romain said Art INC will soon be coming up on its one year anniversary. He said the center plans to continue its mission to inspire and empower the community through the arts.