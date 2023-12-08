SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Community College Board has granted more than $9 million to 44 organizations, including Heartland Community College and Illinois Central College, to help address education and unemployment gaps.

The funding is going to be used to help minority and low-income students, as well as students with disabilities to remove barriers that keep them from completing their educational and career goals.

“Closing the equity gap in higher education is a critical priority of the Illinois Community College Board, and this grant funding helps community colleges and other organizations throughout Illinois do that. These financial resources help provide effective equitable education and career opportunities for thousands of Illinoisans who may otherwise not have the opportunity to better their lives through meaningful education,” said ICCB executive director Brian Durham.

Heartland Community College will be receiving $264,000 for Seamless Transitions for Students with Disabilities which creates comprehensive programming for individuals with disabilities and provides vocational and psychological counseling, transitional and educational services, and job placement which allows them to live and work independently in the community.

Illinois Central College will be receiving $158,400 for Adult Education Bridge and ICAPS Programming which creates or expands bridge or integrated education and training programming, which includes contextualized basic reading, math, and language skills, occupational competencies, and employability skills.

Last year’s grant program helped serve more than 7,000 people in Illinois.