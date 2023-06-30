CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Some Central Illinois community members feel that the United States is regressing instead of progressing after recent US Supreme Court rulings.

“This is the beginning of the chipping away of our rights,” said Dave Bentlin, Prairie Pride Coalition Board Member.

On Friday with a 6 to 3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that a web designer opposed to same-sex marriage could refuse services based on first amendment rights. Bentlin said that some members of the LGBTQ+ community are worried the 2015 marriage equality ruling could be overturned.

“I think it shows us that our civil rights are not guaranteed. That they may be up for debate. They were up for debate today and we lost and they may be up for debate again the future,” said Bentlin.

Also on Friday, the Supreme Court with another 6 to 3 vote struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The plan would have forgiven up to $20,000 for eligible borrowers. Student loan payments have been on pause for three years. In that time frame some borrowers like Chonty Hunter of Peoria have worked to improve their finances.

“When they first announced the pause, I actually paid off all my interest on my student loans,” Hunter said.” I actually was able to pay off my credit cards with that little extra money I was saving every month. I took that and put it towards paying my credit card bill which definitely helped me out a lot. I also paid down some of my car note.”

Other borrowers such as retired social worker Linda Robinson of Bloomington are contemplating going back to work full-time. Robinson is currently on a fixed social security income and works less than 20 hours part-time. During the student loan payment pause she was able to pay off her car note and mortgage.

“I made the bill. It was my signing and I owe it. So that’s not the issue. I’m not trying to get out of something that I promised to pay. However, at this stage of my life it’s going to be difficult because I am retired.

Robinson has tried to apply for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program but has reached several barriers to qualify.

“I don’t qualify because I’m not currently working a full-time job with a not-for-profit organization and I only owe three more payments to qualify,” said Robinson.

Friday’s rulings come just a day after the court’s decisions to bar institutions of higher learning from considering race during the admissions process. This was also a 6 to 3 vote. Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, First Vice-President of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch said the decision on affirmative action almost assumes that racism and discrimination have been completely erased from the fabric of the United States.

“We all know that is not the reality. And until the playing fields are leveled we need mechanisms like affirmative action,” she said.

Military academies, however, are exempt from the affirmative action ruling.

“That says to me that you’re comfortable using our people to be on the frontline and are relying on affirmative action to have a very relevant role, but when it comes to education that’s a completely different path. And that doesn’t seem just to me,” said Campbell-Jackson.