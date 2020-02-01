Local company helps feed hungry children

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)– A local company is doing its part in making sure children don’t go to bed hungry.

This weekend, Sherman’s appliance store and warehouse held a meal packing event as part of the “No Kid Hungry” campaign.

Sherman’s employees packaged and boxed meals at their warehouse with food. Once completed all the food will go to local food pantries feeding kids directly in Peoria.

“I think at this point, we’re probably at the 7,000-8,000 meal range and over the course of the morning, we’ll finish that out and exceed 10,000,” said general manager, Paul Sherman.

The meals are certified by the FDA and contain over 20 minerals and vitamins that kids need.

“No Kid Hungry” is a national non-profit that looks to end childhood hunger in the United States.