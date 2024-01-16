MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A company that originally started 30 years ago in Tremont, now works out of several locations. The newest being a 510,000-square-foot warehouse.

When starting the project for the new building in 2022, Precision Planting had accrued seven different locations to run different aspects of the job. As of Jan. 16, they have consolidated all of those buildings into one big warehouse.

“To be able to get everything under one roof, to help provide some consolidation, provide efficiency to better support our farmers and our dealers but then provide an opportunity as a green-fueled project to invest in technology. So, as you saw the AutoStore, conveyance, and auto-packaging machines, all that is done to provide an increase in efficiency so we can more timely and better support our dealer network across the globe.” said Keith Crow, Precision Planting’s general manager.

The company has invested in technology to help reduce human error and ease the jobs of their employees. Even with investing in extra technology, they still hired 100 new employees and still have room for expansion.

“Our old processes were very manual, very human dependent, as we go forward we want to help enable and make the jobs easier for our employee base.” he said.

The company has also invested in new ways to store their parts, investing in an AutoStore. The small building like structure can fit 58,000 bins of parts inside. The grid at the top of the bins is home to 26 robots that pick up each bin and bring it to the employee when directed.

The building itself is also expandable, where one outside wall can be removed and relocated to expand the inside of the warehouse.