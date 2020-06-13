Local construction company donating time and labor to help OSF’s Garden of Hope

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A local construction company is paying it forward to provide a new resource to people living in Peoria’s south-side.

On Saturday, crews from PointCore Construction took time out of their weekends, volunteering their time and resources for a special project.

“One thing we always like to do is give back to the community as much as possible,” said president of PointCore, Quinton Smith.

Carpenters and construction workers putting the finishing touches on a pavilion donated to OSF Healthcare’s Garden of Hope on Antoinette Street.

“What the team’s been doing today is we’re getting all the frame for the pavilion going, we’re setting trusses right now. Concrete was poured over a week ago and we’ll put the roof on it in the next couple of days or so,” Smith said.

Mary Ann Burk a faith community nurse at OSF started the garden five years ago. Since it’s provided the south-side with fresh, healthy foods.

“The people around here they are so appreciative of all of this,” Burk said.

Last year the Garden of Hope donated over 6,000lbs of fresh vegetables and fruit to people living on the south-side. Now, thanks to the helping hands from PointCore, the garden will feature a safe place for people to gather in the garden.

“For these guys to come out here and to do all this it’s just amazing. It’s everything I have dreamed of,” Burk said.

Burk says the completed project will allow the garden a safe place for kids and adults to learn how to grow their own vegetables and fruits and different meals to cook with the resources available to them.

“Many of the people only have stove tops or microwaves, so part of the education we’re providing is to help people that have limited ways to cook to use the vegetables and fruits in the ways that they are able to,” Burk said.

Quinton Smith says he and his team were happy to lend a helping hand in this project and to come together to build up the community.

“It’s exciting to me to have team members that are really just a part of the community and want to help out as much as possible,” Smith said.

The Garden of Hope is located at the corner Antoinette and Lousia Streets in south Peoria right outside of St. Ann Catholic Church.

To volunteer or find out more about the garden’s food distribution, find the link here.