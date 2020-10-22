Local contact tracer encourages people to pick up phone calls to prevent the spread of COVID-19

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A COVID-19 contact tracer in Tazewell County says if people get a call from an unknown number, they should pick up.

Tazewell County Health Department tracer Brian Williamsen says part of his job is to call and tell people if they or someone they know tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The reason for calling you is not to say, ‘Oh, you can’t do this, you can’t do that.’ It’s to help you out. It’s to help your family out to make sure you stay well,” he said.

Williamsen said being able to trace cases and reach people quickly can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Contact tracers are in place to just make sure that folks who have COVID are aware of what’s going on within them at the moment, that contagious period and then also just to kind of help others around them as far as quarantining,” said Williamsen.

He said tracers tell people what the quarantine guidelines are, try to pinpoint where they may have contracted the virus and answer any questions people may have.

“The end result here is to make sure that everybody is healthy. It’s the health department, the desire of everybody being healthy is what’s at stake here,” said Williamsen.

Williamsen said contact tracers are here to help people and share resources and added he has seen a recent uptick.

“Everyday is busy, everyday involves making calls pretty much from the beginning of the day to the end,” said Williamsen.

