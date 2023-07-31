MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton business that provides cooking classes of all types is searching for new owners.

The Cookery Inc has been open for 17 years, and the past 7 years it has been owned by Amanda Pyle, who also renamed the business. The business provides hands on teaching, with some coming as far as Chicago to learn how to cook. In addition to cooking classes, they also cater. Pyle says after 7 years, she is ready for something new.

“I’ve enjoyed getting the business going and moving and I would just like to pass it down and let somebody else take a go at it, it’s been super fun to run and I’m looking to start something new and do a little something different,” Pyle said.

She was also able to explain what sets the business apart.

“You can come and learn to have good knife skills with your 12 year old, or you can come out for a date night in the Mediterranean with your significant other so we just do a lot of different stuff and I don’t think anybody’s doing it quite like we’re doing,” Pyle said.

She says she wants to sell the business by July 1 of next year. If interested in purchasing The Cookery Inc, you can call 309-696-8508.