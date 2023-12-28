PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime local counselor and educator, Jim Bixby, has died.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, he was 82.

Bixby was one of the founders of the Peoria Regional Learning Center, now located at Wildlife Prairie Park. He oversaw counseling and recruitment.

This was after 30 years of serving as head counselor at Peoria Manual High School.

In a Facebook post, the Peoria County Regional Office of Education stated that Bixby supported students at challenging points in their lives and reminded them “All you need is love.”