Local COVID-19 testing sites seeing long wait times

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — COVID-19 testing sites are seeing longer than usual wait times as the holiday season rolls by.

The Peoria Civic Center has people waiting anywhere from an hour to three hours. One WMBD Facebook follower said they needed a test on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and it took two and a half hours from the time they made it into the parking lot to the time they were able to get tested and leave.

Solvera Health on University Street is taking walk-ins for testing.

Select Care PLLC in Bloomington is taking appointments on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Over at the McLean County fairgrounds, another Facebook user said they waited in line for three hours.

Those who are planning on getting tested this week should prepare for a long wait time, since more people are getting tested because of the holidays.