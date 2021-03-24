Local custodian to be featured on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ tomorrow

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local custodian has garnered national attention for a program he co-founded that provides beds for children in need.

Robert Bosquez is a lead custodian at Benjamin Elementary School in Bloomington and a co-founder of Bed Blitz, a program that builds beds for children in need.

Bozquez started the program in 2015 when he realized many kids in the community did not have beds. Since starting his company, he has provided approximately 400 beds for local children.

He will join Drew Berrymore via zoom Thursday, March 25, at 9 a.m. on WMBD/WYZZ.