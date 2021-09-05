Local dentist and health insurance company team up to giveaway 200 free food boxes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of free food boxes are now in the hands of Peoria families.

A local dentist and health insurance company teamed up for a giveaway on Sunday. Cars lined up outside of Familia Dental to get a free box of meats like hamburgers, hot dogs, and sausages.

Community relations coordinator Taylor Sturgis said staff hosts giveaways like this twice a year but said with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now a drive-thru distribution to avoid close contact.

“It’s so rewarding when patients are just like I really needed this they don’t even need to say thank you or anything, it’s just nice to be able to see they are happy, they needed it and that we could help them and they didn’t have to pay anything for it,” said Sturgis.

Boxes that aren’t picked up will be donated to non-profits like Southside Mission.