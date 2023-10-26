CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reminded Illinois citizens via Facebook Thursday to take advantage of local events taking place Saturday for National Drug Take-Back Day.

IDPH said Drug Take-Back Day offers a free and anonymous disposal of medications that are no longer needed in the home.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said prescription drugs that are still in the house after they are no longer needed can pose a safety risk. He said this can be prevented by disposing of those medications.

In 2022, the Illinois Poison Control received over 26,000 reports of children ages 0-05 accidentally ingesting medications, IDPH said. Poison Control also received 3,792 reports of teen suicide attempts by medication overdose.

Drop-off locations will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription medication that are either outdated or no longer needed. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid medications such as cough syrup should be safely sealed in their original container to prevent leakage.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration strongly recommends people take advantage of the drop-off day instead of throwing medications in the trash because they can be harmful if not disposed of correctly.

Here are some local places you can drop off medications you no longer need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:

Peoria Police Department

Peoria Police Department @ Kroger

Peoria Police Department @ OSF Center for Health

Peoria Heights Police Department

East Peoria Police Department @ East Peoria Fire Department

Washington Police Department

Morton Police Department

Pekin Police Department

Woodford County Sheriff’s Office

Mackinaw Police Department

Minier Police Department

Canton Police Department

El Paso Police Department

Bloomington Police Department

Illinois State University Police Department @ Turner Hall – West Entrance

McLean County Sheriff’s Office

Princeton Police Department

Kewanee Police Department

Clinton Police Department

Leroy Police Department

LaSalle County Coroner & Sheriff – North Entry Point

Ottawa Police Department

Galesburg Police Department @ Galesburg Public Safety Building

Normal Police Department They do not accept liquid medications, needles and sharps, thermometers, oxygen containers, pressurized canisters, or chemotherapy/radioactive substances

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office The collection box is located inside the front door of the sheriff’s office. They do not accept needles (sharps), inhalers, or thermometers.



For the closest drop-off location near you, visit the DEA Collection Site Search.

For more information on Drug Take-Back Day, visit IDPH’s website or DEA National Take-Back’s website.