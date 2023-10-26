CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reminded Illinois citizens via Facebook Thursday to take advantage of local events taking place Saturday for National Drug Take-Back Day.
IDPH said Drug Take-Back Day offers a free and anonymous disposal of medications that are no longer needed in the home.
IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said prescription drugs that are still in the house after they are no longer needed can pose a safety risk. He said this can be prevented by disposing of those medications.
In 2022, the Illinois Poison Control received over 26,000 reports of children ages 0-05 accidentally ingesting medications, IDPH said. Poison Control also received 3,792 reports of teen suicide attempts by medication overdose.
Drop-off locations will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription medication that are either outdated or no longer needed. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid medications such as cough syrup should be safely sealed in their original container to prevent leakage.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration strongly recommends people take advantage of the drop-off day instead of throwing medications in the trash because they can be harmful if not disposed of correctly.
Here are some local places you can drop off medications you no longer need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:
- Peoria Police Department
- Peoria Police Department @ Kroger
- Peoria Police Department @ OSF Center for Health
- Peoria Heights Police Department
- East Peoria Police Department @ East Peoria Fire Department
- Washington Police Department
- Morton Police Department
- Pekin Police Department
- Woodford County Sheriff’s Office
- Mackinaw Police Department
- Minier Police Department
- Canton Police Department
- El Paso Police Department
- Bloomington Police Department
- Illinois State University Police Department @ Turner Hall – West Entrance
- McLean County Sheriff’s Office
- Princeton Police Department
- Kewanee Police Department
- Clinton Police Department
- Leroy Police Department
- LaSalle County Coroner & Sheriff – North Entry Point
- Ottawa Police Department
- Galesburg Police Department @ Galesburg Public Safety Building
- Normal Police Department
- They do not accept liquid medications, needles and sharps, thermometers, oxygen containers, pressurized canisters, or chemotherapy/radioactive substances
- Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
- The collection box is located inside the front door of the sheriff’s office.
- They do not accept needles (sharps), inhalers, or thermometers.
For the closest drop-off location near you, visit the DEA Collection Site Search.
For more information on Drug Take-Back Day, visit IDPH’s website or DEA National Take-Back’s website.