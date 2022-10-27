PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local disability support center honored one of its community partners for National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Community Workshop and Training Center in Peoria provides programs and services to adults with disabilities, including job placements.

On Thursday, CWTC gifted a plant as a ‘thank you’ to Advanced Medical Transport, one of their community partners that employs three CWTC members to help clean ambulances.

CTWC Executive Director Patti Gratton said they are grateful to Advanced Medical Transport for embracing adults with disabilities.

“AMT is a great community partner for us because we have individuals who are learning some self-reliance and learning some work skills, and being involved in another work environment that is potential for them to be as independent as they can be,” she said.

Moreover, having a job gives adults with disabilities a sense of pride and community.

“They are so happy. They love working here and they love working at AMT, and AMT has adopted them into their AMT family, and so we’re very grateful they have accepted our individuals as part of their own family,” she said.

Every October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities to the economy. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”