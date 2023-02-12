PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Opening in 2020, JK Williams distillery in Peoria has won multiple awards for its various types of alcohol.

Sunday will be their final day in business, celebrating their three-year journey in Peoria with whiskey and Superbowl LVII.

Owner Andy Faris is unsure about their future but is hoping to stay in central Illinois

“There are a number of possibilities. One is we close permanently if we can’t find the right match. There’s also a possibility of us moving the business and licenses out east. So it’s all on the table, But again, I’ve said this many times, it is our goal to remain in Peoria. So stay tuned,” said Faris.

Faris said they will take a two to three-month hiatus to find a building with enough requirements to run the distillery.