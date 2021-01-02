Local drivers react to New Year’s Day icy roads, most significant ice event since 2015

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On New Year’s Day, drivers were out on the roads during what weather experts said was Central Illinois’ most significant ice event in years.

Some roads were slick on Friday, others were slushy but the city of Peoria road crews were out clearing the paths.

From frozen windshields to slushy streets and ice cycles dangling everywhere, drivers were on alert about the inconveniences and potential dangers the New Year’s weather would add to their commutes.

“I went out and the whole car was covered in ice and everything,” Todd Reay, a local driver, said.

“It was a little difficult to get the ice off the car,” Sarah Gorman, a Peoria driver said. “I had to start the car and let it warm up for a while.”

Weather experts said Central Illinois hasn’t seen an ice event similar to Friday’s since December 2015 with Peoria County expected to get about three-tenths of an inch of ice. However, drivers called it normal.

“It’s just another day in Illinois,” Julious Jones and Angelyn Toncray, local drivers, both said.

The frosty conditions coated the streets and promoted cautious traveling. Most drivers described the experience the same way.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Jones said.

“Main roads haven’t been too bad,” Reay said. “I haven’t really been on any back roads.”

“Roads were not too bad you just have to drive slow,” Gorman said.

Drivers gave credit to the city’s public workers who said they’ve been out since 3 a.m. Friday morning plowing and salting the streets.

Dave Gauf, a tow driver with Mr Towit’s Wrecker Service, said he’d been on-call all day and hadn’t seen any severe road accidents.

“It was actually pretty smooth,” Gauf said. “The snow fighters have a really good game plan on the plows today with the salt.”

However, he said there was still potential for anything to happen once the snow fall increases.

“But now since the snow is falling it’s going to pick up tremendously,” Gauf said.

He recommended drivers stay home if possible but if they needed to go out, he said to stay cautious.

“Increase your stopping distances between cars,” Gauf said. “Pay attention, put your phones down and you’ll be fine.”

He said slow and steady is the best policy.