Local economic leaders to host hiring event with more than 60 companies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Pay raises and added benefits, but local employers are still scrambling to find more employees.

Economic leaders and employers across Central Illinois met Monday at Morton Industries to discuss an upcoming event to help solve worker shortages.

“Right now the primary challenge is we just can’t find talent where are people we don’t have the applicants, so this event is really serving to just bring awareness,” said Greater Peoria Economic Council Workforce Solutions Director Kari Rauh.

The Greater Peoria Economic Council is hosting a one-day-hiring extravaganza event, September 1st and leaders hope to get the message out through purple balloons.

“We’re inviting companies who are actively hiring for talents to put purple balloons to place outside their place of employment as a way to symbolize, designate that they are looking for talent,” said Rauh.

The director said more than 60 companies have already signed up, and she expects to be more before the event.

“There’s no shortage of companies that are looking,” said Rauh.

Companies like OSF Healthcare in Peoria.

“We have 750 positions open, so it’s a lot of positions we have a lot of talent applying, but we still are encouraging more,” said OSF Healthcare Chief Nursing Officer Amy Overton.

The Peoria Center of Prevention of Abuse is also looking to fill positions.

“We’re looking for people that would appreciate our mission of helping all people live free from violence and abuse and having a vision for a peaceful community, and we just know it’s better to do that together,” said Overton.

