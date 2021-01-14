Local education leaders optimistic about vaccine, but still waiting to learn more

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois is preparing to move into Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, meaning essential workers, like teachers, will soon be eligible to receive the vaccine.

As Illinois transitions to the next phase of vaccine distribution, the Superintendent of Peoria Heights Schools, Eric Heath, said staff are grateful that educators will be included.

“I think we’re thankful for the opportunity to be able to get the vaccine in this next group, the 1B group,” Heath said.

According to Heath, the vaccine will not be mandatory for his staff, but a majority are showing a willingness to receive it.

“We have about 80 teachers and para-pros and about two-thirds of them said they’d be willing to take the vaccine,” he said.

Peoria County’s Regional Superintendent of Schools, Beth Crider, said although teachers getting vaccinated will be an encouraging sign, that doesn’t mean COVID-19 will go away immediately.

“We will still have some things we need to work through because there isn’t a lot of research of what happens once everyone gets vaccinated because we haven’t been through it yet,” Crider said.

Although there are unknowns, Crider said it is her hope that schools can regain a sense of normalcy.

“We need kids outside for P.E. and in the gym, we need them having dances, we need them in algebra class, you name it. School is an experience,” she said.

As more details about vaccination plans come to light, the regional superintendent said future decisions involving Peoria County schools will be made carefully.

“We will certainly be patient and we will not do anything that jeopardizes anyone’s safety,” Crider said.