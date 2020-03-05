Local election officials recommend vote-by-mail ballots due to spread of Coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re concerned about going to the polls for this year’s primary election because of the Coronavirus, there’s another way to make your voice heard.

The Peoria County Election Commission, along with central Illinois County Clerks, are recommending you request a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you are worried about the spread of the Coronavirus with your mail, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman says there’s still another way to get your vote out.

“There is a section on the bottom if you want to hand the ballot to a loved one that is in your house or a caregiver that is there and have them deliver it to the office. It is an affidavit they fill out that you’ve given them permission. It’s sealed inside the envelope, it’s on the outside of the envelope is where they fill this out, so this doesn’t have to go through the mail. They can deliver it personally to the office,” Ackerman said.

Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Thomas Bride says you have one more week to request that vote-by-mail ballot.

“You can do it online at any of our jurisdictions or call your local election authority. Not just ours, but any location in central Illinois,” Bride said.

The Peoria County Election Commission says to get a mail-in ballot, just call your county clerk and request one.

You can find more information here.

You just have to send it in by election day.

County Clerks add to keep people healthy, at the polls, they’re increasing the number of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

GOAL at washington school

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOAL at washington school"

Election Officials prepare for the Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Officials prepare for the Coronavirus"

Coffee Shop Coronavirus Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Shop Coronavirus Prevention"

Former Rep. Schock Comes Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Rep. Schock Comes Out"

DCP PROMise of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCP PROMise of Hope"

100+ Who Care Tazewell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "100+ Who Care Tazewell County"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News