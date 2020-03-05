Local election officials recommend vote-by-mail ballots due to spread of Coronavirus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re concerned about going to the polls for this year’s primary election because of the Coronavirus, there’s another way to make your voice heard.

The Peoria County Election Commission, along with central Illinois County Clerks, are recommending you request a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you are worried about the spread of the Coronavirus with your mail, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman says there’s still another way to get your vote out.

“There is a section on the bottom if you want to hand the ballot to a loved one that is in your house or a caregiver that is there and have them deliver it to the office. It is an affidavit they fill out that you’ve given them permission. It’s sealed inside the envelope, it’s on the outside of the envelope is where they fill this out, so this doesn’t have to go through the mail. They can deliver it personally to the office,” Ackerman said.

Peoria County Election Commission Executive Director Thomas Bride says you have one more week to request that vote-by-mail ballot.

“You can do it online at any of our jurisdictions or call your local election authority. Not just ours, but any location in central Illinois,” Bride said.

The Peoria County Election Commission says to get a mail-in ballot, just call your county clerk and request one.

You can find more information here.

You just have to send it in by election day.

County Clerks add to keep people healthy, at the polls, they’re increasing the number of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available.