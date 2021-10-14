Local elementary students reflect on 9/11 curriculum

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Two St. Thomas Elementary School teachers wrapped up a unit centered around 9/11 curriculum.

To close out the unit, students took a virtual field trip to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.

Teachers said the eighth graders learned about the history of the event in their social studies class and had a poetry unit using the theme in their literature class.

Social Studies Teacher Mary Cushing said there is a 9/11 unit each year, but it was especially important to highlight 9/11 on its 20th anniversary.

She said the students enjoyed the interactive experience.

“They have been very reflective, they have a lot of questions. They were excited today to sort of step out of our normal routine and really get to see the actual artifacts from this museum,” Cushing said.

Alongside honoring the profound history of the tragedy, Cushing said it hits close to home.

“We have a special connection because one of our alumni — His name was Chip Chan — actually was a graduate of St. Thomas, and he died on 9/11. He was working in one of the towers,” she said.

She also said there is an award given to a student each year in his honor.