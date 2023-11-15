PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food pantries and organizations will be serving Thanksgiving dinners to families in Central Illinois.

Area residents will be able to get a plated meal with tablecloths as a wait staff serves them turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry salad, and pie on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sophia’s Angels Kitchen in Peoria.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, residents of the zip codes 61614 or 61615 will be able to pick up a Thanksgiving box from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry at Northwest United Methodist Church in Peoria from 10-11 a.m. Call 309-692-0421 to make a reservation.

South Side Mission in Peoria will be offering Thanksgiving meal deliveries in Peoria, Peoria Heights, Bartonville, and the (limited) surrounding area. They will also deliver to senior housing complexes in the delivery area. Meals consisting of turkey, a roll, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings will be delivered to your door on Thanksgiving Day between 8-9:30 a.m. Sign-ups for the Thanksgiving meal delivery will close on Nov. 17th. Click here to sign up for a meal delivery.

South Side Mission will also be having a sit-down meal at its location at 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Hopedale Medical Complex will be hosting its annual drive-through meal pick-up at the HMC Grove Street Cafe on Thanksgiving Day. The meal, consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, a roll, and pumpkin pie, must be ordered by Monday, Nov. 20. Click here to sign up.

