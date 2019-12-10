Local entrepreneur Kim Blickenstaff plans to bring life back into Peoria Armory

PEORIA, Ill. — New life is planned to come to Peoria’s historic Armory.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Kim Blickenstaff announced Tuesday he has bought a 50% stake in the Peoria Armory Building, located at 523 NE Adams Ave., and will partner with another local investor in trying to bring back to life the run-down property.

He said he envisions the front part of the Armory being converted to office space, with the back and largest portion potentially becoming an athletic venue, with indoor soccer, hockey, and basketball. All of those plans could evolve as this partnership gets deeper into the renovation, as prospective tenants come forward.

“Kim Blickenstaff’s investment in the historic Armory is outstanding news for our community,” said Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis. “His plans to breathe new life into the structure are very exciting and will be another link in his vision to significantly enhance quality arts and entertainment venues.”

Blickenstaff’s KDB Group also will be purchasing the properties to the immediate south and north of the Armory, in the 500 and 600 blocks of NE Adams.

The building was constructed in 1924, currently lacks a roof over much of it, with the interior exposed to the elements. It hosted Bradley University basketball games from 1925-1950, and also conventions, concerts, circuses, and more.

“It’s a museum,” said Blickenstaff.

In the late 1970s, the Illinois National Guard looked to build a new armory, out near Peoria’s airport. In 1995, the Guard shuttered the place for good. The building was supposed to be demolished in 2004, but never was due to the cost.

Blickenstaff said he anticipates the building needing at least $5 million of work, the first necessity being the construction of a roof over the back of the building, where “the steel trusses are still there and still sound.”

He also said other cosmetics like new windows, an HVAC system, an elevator, and lead paint abatement are all needed.

“All they need is a little capital to get it going, to get things moving again,” said Blickenstaff. “We have a path to do something and it could be really good.”

Blickenstaff also purchased the Scottish Rite Cathedral last spring and has announced other developments in Spring Bay and Peoria Heights.

This story will be updated.