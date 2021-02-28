Local entrepreneurs gather for “Boss Brunch” networking event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, local makeup artist and entrepreneur Mary Moore hosted a “Boss Brunch” networking event. The goal is to gather women of like mind and discuss all things business.

“I just wanted to kind of bring all the entrepreneurs in the city together, just to network and celebrate them for their accomplishments,” said Moore.

The event, featuring three local entrepreneurs as panelists, gave advice to those in attendance looking to start a business or learn new skills.

“I just want them to share their stories with other bosses, to encourage them to keep going with whatever they’re doing,” said Moore.

Ashley Barber, a nurse, business owner, and panelist, said she hopes those who attended the brunch, take something away from it.

“Get motivation, and good energy, and positivity to continue to grow as an entrepreneur, or just be someone influential to the community,” said Barber.

She said events like this are good for community, and she is glad to uplift those around her with similar goals.

“I think it’s important to just help one another, and be an encouragement to people who look up to me,” said Barber.

Moore said celebrating business owners of all kinds is needed, when it comes to encouraging the next generation.

“It’s not often that we celebrate our makeup artists, our hair stylists, our clothing sellers, so I just wanted to throw something to show my appreciation,” said Moore.

She said she hopes to make this a yearly event, and hopes to grow it next year too.