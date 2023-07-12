PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One of seven lucky finalists may soon see their business dreams become a reality.

Peoria Pitch is a new concept invented by Andy Driscoll, a local business entrepreneur and owner of the venue formerly known as The Waterhouse’s Broadway Lounge in the Maxam building.

The premise is simple, participants pitched their idea for a business to Driscoll, who then narrowed it down to the seven finalists.

One of those finalists will get the chance to sign the lease.

Driscoll wanted a creative solution to fill the empty venue and opted to have local business dreamers pitch their venue ideas.

“I’m gonna clear the way, and have an opportunity for who I was 20 years ago, to walk in the door with that passion and fire and energy and hope and belief and come in and create something really special,” said Driscoll.

Most property owners would’ve taken the first person to cough up the money. But Driscoll wants whoever ends up signing the lease to be a dream seeker who would have a positive impact on the Peoria community.

“I had some opportunities that came through the door but none were the right fit, and I started looking at it differently. Maybe that person isn’t able to see themselves in this place because of the barriers that are in front of them, the barriers of what it takes to start a business.”

Driscoll doesn’t plan to sign the lease over and leave the new business owner to the sharks. The first six months of rent are free from the anticipated Aug. 1 signing. In addition, access to upfront capital and a graduated lease amount heavily reduced from current market standards is part of the deal.

The winner will be chosen in the coming days after the final pitch on July 16.