Local families enjoy Father’s Day outdoors

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois families celebrated Father’s Day together Sunday.

One family spent the day outdoors, catching fish at Hooked on Fishing in East Peoria. The director said the park is usually open on Sundays and filled with people fishing and enjoying the day by the water. For Father’s Day, he closed so he and his staff can spend time with their families. He said it’s important to be together and said time outdoors is good for you too.

“It’s just good for their mental health, for their physical health, your mental health, your physical health,” said director Adam Singley.

“The trees help them breathe,” said Singley’s daughter,

“Yes, the trees help you breathe and produce oxygen, so it’s just really important to get outside get off of your phone, your computer,” said Singley.

Hooked on Fishing is open with regular hours next Sunday.