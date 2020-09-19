Local family supports first responders

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Sophia Richards loves first responders, especially police officers.

With the recent backlash many departments are facing across the country, the little girl and her family wanted to give back to law enforcement and first responders as a way to show appreciation for all they do.

“We want them to see us, we want them to know we see them, and we appreciate the hard work they do protecting us and keeping us safe,” said Veronica Richards, Sophia’s mother.

Friday, with her mom and dad, visited the Washington Police Department, bringing cupcakes for the men and women on duty.

Officer Dramane Taylor says with everything going on in the world right now, it’s nice to know that people care.

“It’s been kind of tough on all aspects with COVID-19 and everything that’s going on around the world, and so just showing a little love and appreciation goes a long way.”

He and his co-workers had a thank you for Sophia too, a goody-bag complete with her own badge, hat, and a play date with their K9.

For the Richards family, a good start to a mission that Sophia’s mom says won’t end in Washington. She says they hope to spread love to as many people as possible.

“We’re excited to see how far we go, but we want to be able to go as far as we can and visit as many as we can visit.”

Sophia hopes to visit EMT’s soon, she says she wants to see the nurses that are usually in the ambulances.

