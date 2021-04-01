Local farm park seasonal opening delayed, what new features are causing the delay

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Out with the old and in with the new.

Every year the Fondulac Farm Park invites hundreds of central Illinoisans in April, but due to new renovations, park officials pushed it off until late May.

The park’s ponds were installed in 1982 and the Park Director, Michael Johnson said over the past few years the ponds have been giving them troubles. He said there has been a lot of leaks, and with COVID restrictions in place, now’s the perfect time to make some changes.

“This was a great year to do this because normally we would have a lot of field trips from the schools but unfortunately with COVID they were canceled, so we thought this was the best opportunity to get this done and get it ready for the season,” said Johnson.

Johnson said construction started last week and has been running smoothly.

“In the next couple of weeks really starting to see the change, they will bring in huge boulders that are period correct for this area and we will bring in a lot of different plat life for this area that will be growing up through it and it will have streams, waterfalls and a lot of things kids can see and interact with,” said Johnson.