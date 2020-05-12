Local farmers are making progress with planting season

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — Farmers are taking advantage of better planting conditions this season.

Farmers are in good spirits with the hand mother nature has dealt them this planting season. Ross Pauli farms in Edwards and says he is ahead of schedule

“So, we hit it hard, planting corn and beans both. We were running two planters for corn and beans, and we got 90% of our corn and beans planted the week of April 20th through the end of the week,” said Pauli.

Pauli says even though they’re making progress, there’s always still work to be done.

“I actually have two little fields to do. I got about 18 acres of beans to do, I’m going to do them tomorrow. They are wet fields, we didn’t get them back there in that week of April,” said Pauli.

The Illinois Crop Progress Report shows about 70% of corn is planted. For soybeans, that number is about 45%.

Tazewell County Farm Bureau Manager, Emily Rogier, says those numbers are good for the time of year.

“Going into the middle of May with the field progress numbers we are seeing, I think a lot of guys will feel comfortable that we will be looking at that knee high corn by the Fourth of July,” said Rogier.

Rogier says the recent cold spell in May did alter farmers’ plans.

“Soybeans are a little more forgiving to the cold environments we are facing, so some have planted 100% soybeans and are working on corn, whereas some you will see a 50-50 split,” said Rogier.

Experts hope for a balanced summer with a few dry periods.

Here is a link to current and previous crop progress reports for the state: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Illinois/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/