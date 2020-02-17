Local farmers explain how farm work is affected by a changing work force

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — State leaders say farmers are having trouble replacing the aging agriculture community.

Peoria County Farm Bureau manager Patrick Kirchhofer says the

average age for a farmer is 59 and that number just keeps rising.

U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows farmers aged 65 and older increased to outnumber those 35 and younger by a six to one ratio. Kirchhofer says more of the experienced farmers are choosing to stay in the profession, but it’s not because of a shortage of newcomers.

“Mentally it keeps them sharp, physically it keeps them active, and they are in better condition and they want to keep farming,” said Patrick Kirchhofer, manager of Peoria County Farm Bureau.

Kirchhofer also says more organic and small acreage farms are cropping up lately.

And says that area of work is spearheaded by an increasing number of new farmers.

“We are seeing more and more small acreage farmers, that’s one sector that has increased in the last ten years, and that’s just because of the farmer’s markets that have cropped up, the specialty crops, people wanting to consume products where they know where it came from, a local farmer,” said Kirchhofer.