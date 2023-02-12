PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Market 309 originated at the Logan Recreation Center in 2020 producing fresh produce and fruits. Starting Sunday, that market is now operating at Trywn Pavilion space.

Those with the market said because of its popularity over the last three years, they’ve partnered with the national recreation parks association to move into a bigger space.

Program director Chris McGregor said with food prices on the rise, having food that’s fresh and affordable is a huge priority.

” We would love to have a market down here where we can buy affordable, fresh fruits and vegetables, but it has to be at a price that is affordable to the folks here,” said McGregor. “And so we kind of established that as an idea and built a market around that, So almost everything that we offer down here is about a dollar or $2. I think the most expensive thing we have is $3. So it’s very affordable. It’s all fresh and healthy.”

The 309 Market is open on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and is planning on expanding their times of operation in the near future.