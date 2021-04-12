Local farmers prep for planting season

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Justin Towery is putting the finishing touches on his plans for planting, but there is one aspect he can’t control: the weather

“Mother nature needs to cooperate. As far as that, we were pretty blessed with good weather the last couple of weeks. We can get out and do other things. If it had been warmer and drier, we’d probably [have] been planting,” said Towery.

Towery said overnight lows below 50 are keeping him on hold… for now.

“Getting ready for planting starts about the day we start the harvest,” the Glasford farmer said. ” So, I spend all winter getting tractors and planters [ready] and trying to stay up on the firmware of our different technologies and monitors and things like that.”

Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer said the weather forecast plays a big role on the soil and how seeds will germinate when planted.

“Ideally we would want it to stay dry now and warm up into the 70s. That would be great planting weather. And you want your soil conditions very good at planting time. If you go into a field, and it’s a little wet, and you can pack the soil, it’s going to hurt the corn yield.,” he said.