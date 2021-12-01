Local farmers prepare for 2022 growing season at Illinois’s largest indoor farm show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ largest indoor farm show has returned to Peoria at the Civic Center.

Like many conventions during the pandemic, The Greater Peoria Farm Show was canceled in 2020. With the world slowly returning to normalcy, shows like this one are making a comeback.

The three-day event includes hundreds of exhibitors with thousands of product lines. Leaders said it is the best time to reflect on this past growing season and prepare for the 2022 harvest.

The Vice President of the show, John Riles, said farming is a vital part of our economy, and it puts food on the table. Riles said conventions like these allow farmers from all over to come together, learn and develop.

“There’s probably nothing more important to protecting your population than being able to feed your population. I’ve seen some comments on social media, seeing fellow farmers and friends is one of the best experiences at the farm show,” said Riles.

The Greater Peoria Farm Show has brought more than 600,000 visitors to the Civic Center. The last day is Thursday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.