Local farmers prepare for potential fires

TRIVOLI, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Farm Bureau and Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection teamed up to get farmers ready for fire hazards on the farm Tuesday.

Combine and field fires become an increasing threat as corn residue gathers in combustible areas on machinery. The organizations teamed up to show how farmers can prepare for potential disasters.

“There’s always the potential to cut short, do things as fast as we can, and safety sometimes, is sometimes compromised,” said Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District Fire Chief David Tuttle. “So we want to remind everybody that safety continues to be paramount in order for everyone to return home safe overnight.”

The training included going over basic safety on the farm, grain storage hazards, and the different types and how to use fire extinguishers

“I hope that the folks that attend today know how to use a fire extinguisher. Some may have never used one,” Tuttle said.

According to Kiersten Sheets, local affairs chairperson of the Peoria County Farm Bureau, fires in the field and on the farm are a potential hazard for local farmers.

“We had a lot of combine fires in the field last year. More than usual,” Sheets said.

Sheets said that during harvest, there are many dry materials left from yields being collected that can become combustible.

“So the drier the material going into the combine, the more combustible it is. So it’s the same as aluminum dust being combustible. This is a fiber that’s very combustible,” Sheets said. “Obviously, fuel being used in the field. There’s a lot of heat and friction going on with the machinery itself. Any of that can ignite, and it can set the entire field on fire.”

In the end, organizers just hope that today’s session will help keep Peoria County farmers safe while they work.

“Hopefully something to save a life. One life saved is well worth it, right? So anything they can use to save a life,” Sheets said.