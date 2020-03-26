Local Fashion Designer is helping supply masks during shortage

Closings
PERU, Ill. (WYZZ)– A local high-end fashion designer has started making masks to help with recent shortages caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Anna Slevin Collections based out of Peru, Ill. started making face masks to donate to local hospitals this week.

Creative Director and Designer Anna Slevin said she wanted to find a way to help the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It’s kinda a crazy time and it’s hard to know how you can even help so I just decided this is the way I can do it,” Slevin said.

Slevin said she plans to make masks as long as she has the supplies and will continue donating them as long as there is a demand.

More information about Anna Slevin Collections can be found on its website.

