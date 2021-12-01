Local father and daughter preserve Peoria historical building with new business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From pump house waterworks to popcorn works, there is a new sweet shop in town and it sits in Peoria Heights.

“This was an eyesore to the neighborhood, dark dingy,” said Clarno.

A historical lot vacant for more than 40 years is now brought to life with Popcorn Works and Sweet Shop.

“This has stood the test of time since 1934 and it’s taken on a new life as a popcorn candy store. To turn it into something viable for the community is exciting,” said Clarno.

Born and raised in Peoria, owner Pete Clarno took on the job alongside his daughter Erica Ogden. She said it has been an idea for more than two years and cannot believe their doors are finally open.

“My dad grew up in the heights and there was Benjamin Franklin, there were fun shops to stop in, and we just thought it would be fun to kind of have that atmosphere,” said Ogden.

Popcorn and candy aside, she said the space actually expanded their view of what was possible in their shop.

“When we came in and saw how the building laid out, it made for a perfect party room space and I have 3 kids and one on the way and so I know finding a place for birthday parties is hard. So we kind of just saw that vision,” said Ogden.

Popcorn Works currently has more than 30 flavors of popcorn to choose from, but Ogden said there is still more to come.

The shop is open Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. — p.m.