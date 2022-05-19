PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three nonprofit organizations received $20,050 from Waite Financial Group’s matching donation.

On April 7, the financial group announced the “Inspiring generosity” initiative, which kicks off the year with a $50,000 donation match.

Founder and CEO of Waite Financial Group, Josh Waite, said they are matching the donations of their clients.

The three organizations to receive the donation are Crittenton Centers, Peoria Christian School, and Camp Hope by the Dax Foundation.

“The three charities were chosen in advance based on a long standing relationship that our organization and family has had with them,” said Waite.

Waite said they want to inspire selflessness.

“Generosity is a core value of ours that many have deep down, just often they don’t know if they got the financial ability to do so. Our goal is to help connect generous people with great organizations” said Waite.

He said their total match is $50,000 and over the course of the year, they hope to exhaust all of those funds.