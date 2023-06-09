PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Limestone Township Fire Department is celebrating 75 years in operation and wants to celebrate with the community tomorrow.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, there will be tours of their main station on Plank Road as well as food catered from Raber’s. Fire Chief Dale Hoerr said he wants attendees to learn more about the department and its history.

“We want to encourage people to help volunteer and show where the tax dollars have went, and what a nice building that we have now compared to 1948,” Hoerr said.

The department has grown to now employ 20 firefighters. Some positions are paid, but they also depend on volunteer work.

The original location of the fire department station was where the village hall in Bellevue is now.