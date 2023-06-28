WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With 4th of July weekend approaching, local experts want to make sure you keep safe, and especially with the ongoing drought in Central Illinois, firework safety is paramount.

Washington’s Fire Chief Clint Kuhlman said to keep a safe distance and to have a method of extinguishing fires that may occur. He also said that if you are going to use fireworks, leave it to capable people.

“They should only be set by competent and sober adults, even if children are using sparklers they can be very dangerous and be monitored by an adult, sparklers, even though they’re used by children, can reach temperatures of 1,800 degrees,” Kuhlman said.

Kuhlman also wants people to be aware of the ongoing drought, and that although we have had some recent rainfall, you still need to be careful.

“Conditions are still extremely dry outside, a lot of the vegetation is already dead, dormant, or still dry, so the use of fireworks or bonfires should be closely monitored for the fear of potential spreading,” Kuhlman said.

Chief Kuhlman also says that over 2,000 injuries happen every year due to fireworks and sparklers.