Local fire department hosts water fights

KINGSTON MINES, Ill. (WMBD) – A local fire department hosted a fight till the finish Sunday, but winner or loser, each player walked home soaked.

“We got wet, we thought we came to watch the firefighters fight each other but next thing I know they are pulling us into it,” said Dave Utt.

The Timber-Hollis Fire Department hosted water fights at the Kingston Mines park Sunday. Firefighters said it’s like tug-of-war, but with fire hoses.

“Push the bucket to one side, you get a point,” said firefighter Joe Denson.

Dave and Amber Utt tried their hand at the game and said it’s not as easy as it looks.

“It’s heavy I expected it to be heavy but yeah it takes a lot I mean once we started to move with it I realized man these guys they have to be strong to do that haha,” said Dave Utt.

20-year-old firefighter Joe Denson said it’s a great learning opportunity and is fun too.

“I’ve probably gone about 6 times this is actually my first water fight,” said Denson.

Denson said it was much needed.

“Since COVID, everything’s been kind of shut down its gives us our community something fun to do and us to do as well running calls and everything it takes a toll on us so we wanted to do some destress today,” said Denson.