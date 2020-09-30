Local fire station, engine to close Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis confirmed that Station 4 and Engine 4 are scheduled for decommissioning on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Ardis said starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Station 4, which is located at 2711 SW Jefferson St., will be closed. He said Engine 4 will be decommissioned along with the station.

Station 4’s territory will be serviced by Station 8, which is located at 832 W. Hurlburt, Ardis continued.

According to Local 50 Fire Union officials, Fire Station 20 is still in service, though a discussion related to unfair labor practices is subject to change that status.

