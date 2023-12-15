PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Fire Station 16 is slated for upgrades after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and budget cuts.

Fire Station 16 has been an original structure since it was built in 1965. Minimal updates to the fire station has been made over the years to accommodate housing up to seven firemen. The firehouse has gotten a small kitchen and a bunk room, but it is still tight quarters.

The project will consist of demolishing the current building and rebuilding on the same property. Once rebuilt, Battalion 3 will make Fire Station 16 its new home, providing an extra resource for the first responders. Upgrades like a new toner system, mapping system, and a bigger kitchen and sleeping quarters will all be implemented.

“Our response times are going to be better, our shoot times, basically getting out the door, are going to be much better, I talked about Batallian 3, having an additional resource here.” said Shawn Sollberger, Fire Chief for the City of Peoria.

Blaise Steffen, Captain of Fire Station 16, said that the upgrades are going to help him and his crew work more efficiently. “The new stations you have bigger screens, better mapping systems that come up, makes you be able to see that house before you go into that house fire.”

Fire Chief for the City of Peoria, Shawn Sollberger, said that the upgrades to Station 16 is long overdue. “Station sixteen was slated to be rebuilt prior to COVID. Then obviously going through COVID and budget cuts, that project was put on hold.”

The original hope for the project was to be completed by the end of 2024, however, Sollberger said that it’s more realistic to expect the completed project in Spring of 2025.