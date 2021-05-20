Local fireworks show set to light up the sky on Fourth of July

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A local Fourth of July fireworks show is set to blast off, with a few pandemic compromises.

The Chillicothe Fireworks Committee has provided free Fourth of July fireworks to the Central Illinois area for years, and despite the pandemic, the show will go on.

The crowd is expected to be larger than average in 2021 as several neighboring communities are canceling their shows, bringing their fireworks-goers to Chillicothe.

To avoid overcrowding, a limited number of cars will be allowed in. Once capacity is reached, the park will be closed. Tailgating is allowed with gas grills only, and there will be awards for the most creative and patriotic tailgates.

The park opens at 5:30 p.m. Concessions, a full bar, live music, and other events will take place leading up to the show. Parking is first-come, first-served, so those interested should arrive early for a spot with full visibility.