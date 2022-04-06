SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program Wednesday.

According to an Illinois State press release, the grant program awarded $2.5 million to 104 fire department/districts and EMS providers. The programs provided grants up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

The program is meant to provide funding to fire departments that may have trouble raising the revenue necessary for small equipment.

“Funding provided from our Small Equipment Grant Program is a huge benefit, especially to our rural volunteer departments in the state. These funds allow departments to purchase important equipment their firefighters/EMT’s need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.

Local departments that received funding include:

Fulton:

Farmington Fire Protection District- $26,000

Lewistown Fire Protection District- $26,000

Livingston:

Dwight EMS- $17,638

LaSalle/Livingston:

Reading Township Volunteer Fire Department- $25,820

McLean:

Lexington Community Fire Protection District- $25,575

Peoria:

Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District- $12,990

Putnam:

Standard Fire Protection District- $26,000

Tazewell:

Armington Community Fire Protection District- $22,850

The OSFM received 373 applications requesting $8.4 million in funding for this grant period.