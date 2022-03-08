PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Around 30 Central Illinois agencies, ranging from police, to fire, to paramedics, made a local little girl’s 5th birthday celebration one to remember.

Sophia Richards is known locally for traveling to different departments to show appreciation for first responders, but she had the favor returned Tuesday, in the parking lot of Northwoods Mall in Peoria.

First responders sang happy birthday to Sophia, and she was given a squad car of her own, to patrol the streets with.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Vincent Cogdal said he saw it was her birthday in February, put out a notification on Facebook, which he said received an overwhelming response from local agencies.

He said Sophia’s support means a lot, as many of the calls they receive are not positive.

“That takes a toll on us, and so to have her come around and just say thank you, it reassures us, we took that oath to serve this community, she’s part of the community, and that’s what we, wanna give back to her and show our appreciation that we respect, the fact that she recognizes what we do and is welcoming,” said Cogdal.

He said he’s grateful to the other agencies who responded so positively and took the time to make her celebration special.