Local first responders to receive 2021 small equipment grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2021 Small Equipment Grant Program Thursday.

The program provides grants of up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. A total of $3.3 million in awards were granted to 149 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across Illinois.

“First responders put their lives on the line every single day to do the critical work of protecting Illinois’ communities. I am pleased to award $3.3 million in small equipment grants to 149 fire departments and EMS providers throughout the state, providing critical funding that will enable the purchase of new firefighting and ambulance equipment,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “On behalf of all Illinois residents, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to first responders for the work they do and their ongoing efforts to maintain the safety of our families and communities.”

One of the goals of the program is to ensure fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois get the necessary revenue for small equipment. Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said the funding is needed, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic led to several budget cuts across the board.

“Departments have had to make tough financial decisions, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ensuring our first responders in Illinois have properly functioning lifesaving equipment they need to perform their duties safely while protecting their communities is our top priority. The Small Equipment Grant Program helps reduce the burden on smaller departments/districts while replacing aging and sometimes failing small equipment,” Perez said.

Local departments were awarded more than $400,000 in small equipment grant funding.

Peoria:

Akron-Princeville Fire Protection District- $25,751.02

Elmwood Fire Department Inc.- $26,000

Peoria Heights Fire Department- $25,660

McLean:

Allin Township Fire Protection District- $8,865

Bellflower Fire Protection District- $5,741

Tazewell:

Cincinnati Fire Protection District- $24,774.76

North Pekin Fire Department- $21,741

Schaeferville Fire Protection District- $24,130.30

Livingston:

Dwight Fire Protection District- $21,885

Fairbury Fire Department- $26,000

Odell Fire Protection District- $25,720

Woodford:

Deer Creek Fire Protection District- $26,000

Secor Fire Protection District- $16,640

Fulton:

Cass-Putnam Rescue Service- $25,839

Copperas Creek Fire Protection District- $17,000

Mason:

Havana Rural Fire Protection District- $10,460

Mason City Fire Department- $25,811.80

Marshall:

Lacon-Sparland Fire Protection District- $25,820

Putnam:

Magnolia Fire Protection District- $25,640

Knox:

Williamsfield Fire Protection District- $26,000